Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.47. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 5,472 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Get Akers Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akers Biosciences stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,221 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 3.11% of Akers Biosciences worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.