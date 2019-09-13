Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $54,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,408.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,400 shares of company stock worth $269,516 and have sold 10,450 shares worth $250,641. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after buying an additional 130,078 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 612,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.