Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.43 ($12.13).

Several analysts have issued reports on AF shares. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.37 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of EPA:AF traded up €0.27 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching €9.44 ($10.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.03). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.86.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

