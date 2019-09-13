Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.45

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.45 and traded as low as $18.04. Air China shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 320 shares.

AIRYY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Air China alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.