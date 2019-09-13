Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.74. 927,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 481.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

