Africa Opportunity Fund (LON:AOF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:AOF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.56. Africa Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.10.

Africa Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:AOF)

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF) is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and income through investments in value, arbitrage and special situations opportunities derived from the continent of Africa. The Company may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled outside Africa, which conduct business activities within Africa.

