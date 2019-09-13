Aeon Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00004682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $2,648.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00736297 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003164 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

