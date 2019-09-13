Aeon (AEON) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004656 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $5,981.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00711821 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003121 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

