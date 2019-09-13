Aecom (NYSE:ACM) is S&T Bank PA’s 6th Largest Position

S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Aecom makes up about 2.6% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Aecom were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Aecom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Aecom by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aecom by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Aecom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Aecom by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

ACM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.03. 1,077,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Aecom has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Bank of America began coverage on Aecom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

