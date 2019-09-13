ADO Properties (ADJ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ADO Properties (ETR: ADJ) in the last few weeks:

9/11/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – ADO Properties was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR ADJ remained flat at $€35.44 ($41.21) during trading hours on Friday. 64,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,857. ADO Properties SA has a twelve month low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a twelve month high of €54.85 ($63.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.29.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

