Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Adecoagro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGRO opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.23 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.67. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 180.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 199.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

