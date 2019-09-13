ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.97. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

