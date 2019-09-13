ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Up 11.4%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s share price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.05, 232,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 529% from the average session volume of 36,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.