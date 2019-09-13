Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti set a $115.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $92.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Shares of ADUS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 197,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,155. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,210,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $82,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

