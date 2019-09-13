Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, LBank, OKEx and CoinTiger. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 12% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $976,117.00 and $1.25 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,251.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.01747904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.10 or 0.02899486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00664520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00714572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00431809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008879 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

