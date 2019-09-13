Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc has a 12 month low of A$0.26 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of A$0.57 ($0.40).

About Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hiring and sale of formwork and scaffolding systems, and related materials to construction and civil infrastructure providers in Australia. The company offers formwork equipment, including wall and soffit systems, heavy shoring products, concrete hardware and accessories, and special formwork products; and Cuplok, Super Cuplok, surelock, and Acrowskaf scaffolding systems, as well as scaffold couplers.

