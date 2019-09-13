Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc has a 12 month low of A$0.26 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of A$0.57 ($0.40).
About Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc
