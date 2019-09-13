Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.63.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACHN stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 710,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,707. The company has a market capitalization of $557.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.63. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 934.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.