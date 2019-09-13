Achain Hits Market Capitalization of $6.80 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, OKEx, CoinEgg and Coinnest. Achain has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $517,103.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00202843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.01141449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022034 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 951,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, Koinex, Huobi, OOOBTC, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Coinnest, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

