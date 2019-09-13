Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,483 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 455.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,346. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

