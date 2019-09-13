ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Shares of ACAD opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $191,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,112 shares of company stock worth $2,449,443 over the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

