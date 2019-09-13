Absolute Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a market capitalization of $36,175.00 and $2,166.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00899439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00225082 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001979 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,346,388 coins and its circulating supply is 12,813,880 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.