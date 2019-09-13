Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd (ASX:AEG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd (ASX:AEG) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

AEG stock remained flat at $A$0.97 ($0.69) during mid-day trading on Friday. 60,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $98.58 million and a PE ratio of -60.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.96. Absolute Equity Performance Fund has a twelve month low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of A$1.27 ($0.90).

Get Absolute Equity Performance Fund alerts:

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Company Profile

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund employs fundamental analysis and uses fundamental research to select securities and generate return.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Equity Performance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Equity Performance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.