Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd (ASX:AEG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd (ASX:AEG) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
AEG stock remained flat at $A$0.97 ($0.69) during mid-day trading on Friday. 60,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $98.58 million and a PE ratio of -60.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.96. Absolute Equity Performance Fund has a twelve month low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of A$1.27 ($0.90).
Absolute Equity Performance Fund Company Profile
