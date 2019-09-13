ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 105.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,063,000 after buying an additional 1,137,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 338.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after buying an additional 629,455 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 314.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after buying an additional 491,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 18.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,440,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 22,790.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 260,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 259,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.92. 10,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,144. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $459.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.78.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.50.

In other ABIOMED news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

