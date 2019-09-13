Abcam’s (ABC) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.69).

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,165 ($15.22) on Monday. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,222.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,292.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 41.76.

Get Abcam alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 8.58 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.55. Abcam’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, with a total value of £48,407.50 ($63,252.97).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.