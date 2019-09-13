8,600 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Green Dot by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Green Dot by 4.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 16,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,607. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

