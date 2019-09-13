75,660 Shares in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Acquired by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,660 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Evolution Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPM. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 175.1% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 79,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 14.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 514,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,700. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

