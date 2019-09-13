7,350 Shares in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lawson Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lawson Products by 820.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lawson Products by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lawson Products from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $351.66 million, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. Lawson Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

