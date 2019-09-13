677,869 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 677,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000. Prospect Capital makes up approximately 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of Prospect Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 163,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 45,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.00.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 237,857 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,013.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,004,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 139,761 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $894,470.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,549,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 515,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 1,674,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.76. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Prospect Capital’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

