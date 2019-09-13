$668.43 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will report sales of $668.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $656.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $693.83 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $625.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.06 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter.

SUM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,789. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 150.13 and a beta of 2.16. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

