516,066 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 516,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 98,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $532,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 57,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $315,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,317. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

