$5.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.71. 2,353,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,537. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

