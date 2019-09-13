$5.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.71. 2,353,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,537. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.