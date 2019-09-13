4,378 Shares in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 20.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,882,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 5,456.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 250,130 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1,427.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 223,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 208,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $126,895.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,435 shares of company stock worth $145,302. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBYI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a market cap of $485.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.60. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $50.75.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 254.09% and a negative net margin of 32.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

