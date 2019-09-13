$410.45 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to post sales of $410.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.24 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $397.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,841,000 after acquiring an additional 632,686 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,411,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 157,752.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 353,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,639,000 after buying an additional 353,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,484,000 after buying an additional 346,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 207,883.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 345,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 345,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.25. 5,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,559. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $130.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

