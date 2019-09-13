3,691 Shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HT. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $49,940.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,304. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $49,889.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 40,034 shares of company stock valued at $574,415 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.