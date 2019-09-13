$3.30 Million in Sales Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to post $3.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $36.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.07 million, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 144.64%.

KALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 3,300 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $61,446.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 145,427 shares of company stock worth $2,515,550. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 58,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.60. 68,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $292.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

