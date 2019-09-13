2,202 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 583,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,055 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 194,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 170,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.52. 2,122,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,346. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In related news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

