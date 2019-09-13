$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.24 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.82.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $126.06. 1,029,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,031,000 after buying an additional 189,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

