1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 54.5% in August

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.