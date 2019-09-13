1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 54.5% in August

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
