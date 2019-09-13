165,994 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 165,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

