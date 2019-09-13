135,645 Shares in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNL. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 273.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 623,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after buying an additional 456,820 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 296.5% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 248,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 113,780 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,684.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 96,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Global Net Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 725,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,206. Global Net Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.33). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

