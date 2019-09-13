1300 Smiles (ASX:ONT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

1300 Smiles Limited (ASX:ONT)’s share price was down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$5.89 ($4.18) and last traded at A$5.89 ($4.18), approximately 5,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.00 ($4.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.50 million and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.24.

Get 1300 Smiles alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. 1300 Smiles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.22%.

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for 1300 Smiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1300 Smiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.