$126.13 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce sales of $126.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.71 million and the lowest is $123.66 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $143.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $540.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $539.49 million to $542.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $530.88 million, with estimates ranging from $499.50 million to $578.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

STMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $239.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $412,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 74.3% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $15,353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 555.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

