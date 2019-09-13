123,249 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,247.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,819. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.