$119.43 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will announce sales of $119.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.09 million and the lowest is $118.44 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $119.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $481.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.76 million to $483.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $491.42 million, with estimates ranging from $485.51 million to $497.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $90,013.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at $688,791.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 34.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

RPAI traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $12.00. 1,582,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

