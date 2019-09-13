113,248 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,541,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,525,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 249,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,450,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 395,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on Huntsman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 154,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,470. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.