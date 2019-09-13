1,054 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,054 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.1% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 16,861,809 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Actiam N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,106,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,029,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $405,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,228 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,035,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,823,000 after purchasing an additional 867,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,346,984. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,039.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.