$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total transaction of $609,682.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,301 shares in the company, valued at $24,854,985.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $40,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.24. 2,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

