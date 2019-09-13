0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Cap of $2.21 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. 0Chain has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $2,568.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00202539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.01149219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039458 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00086935 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,116,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

