$0.13 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun purchased 1,642,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,992,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew S. Boyer purchased 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $192,664.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,788,966 shares of company stock worth $5,377,057. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,185. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

