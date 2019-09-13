-$0.07 EPS Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Intuit reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

INTU stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,422 shares of company stock valued at $82,506,746 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.